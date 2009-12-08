FedEx Shares SURGE On Higher Q2 Outlook

FedEx blew away analyst expectations for the second quarter, as it announced guidance of $1.10 per share as opposed to the Street forecast of 65 to 95 cents.



The stock is up over 2% after hours. Below, the release:

—-

Better-Than-Expected Growth in FedEx International Priority and FedEx Ground Volumes Benefit Results

December 7–FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today announced that it expects to report earnings of $1.10 per diluted share for the second quarter ended November 30, down 30% from $1.58 per diluted share a year ago. The company’s previous guidance for the quarter was $0.65 to $0.95 per diluted share.

“FedEx will exceed previous earnings guidance in the second quarter primarily due to better-than-expected growth in FedEx International Priority and FedEx Ground volumes, coupled with the benefits of our continuing cost control programs,” said Alan B. Graf Jr., FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Year-over-year growth in our U.S. overnight express and FedEx International Priority services increased each month during the quarter, aided by inventory restocking and our successful sales efforts. Demand for our international services has improved significantly since the first quarter, particularly in Asia and Latin America.”

FedEx will release the details of its second quarter earnings and update its earnings outlook on December 17, 2009.

