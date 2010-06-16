FedEx Sliding As Earnings Guidance Is Weak

Shares of FedEx (FDX) are heading lower this morning, following an uninspired earnings outlook for the coming quarter.



The current quarter came in fine, but analysts were looking for $1.03 per share in the coming quarter, and this is what the company reported:

FedEx projects earnings to be $0.85 to $1.05 per diluted share in the first quarter and $4.40 to $5.00 per diluted share for fiscal 2011. This guidance assumes the current market outlook for fuel prices and a continued moderate recovery in the global economy. The company reported earnings of $0.58 per diluted share in last year’s first quarter. The capital spending forecast for fiscal 2011 is $3.2 billion, which includes the expected delivery of six Boeing 777Fs and 16 Boeing 757s, along with investments in information technology, vehicles and facilities in support of the company’s global growth strategy.

Something that’s not too surprising: Asia remains a hot market for the company:

FedEx International Priority® (IP) average daily package volume increased 23%, led by exports from Asia. IP revenue per package grew 6% due to higher weight per package, higher fuel surcharges and a favourable exchange rate impact. U.S. domestic revenue per package grew 8% due to higher fuel surcharges and improved weight per package, while average daily package volume increased 1%.

Futures markets are decisively lower, though they that was the case already.

