At 7:30 AM ET, package delivery company FedEx will announce its fiscal Q4 financial results.



Analysts expect the company to report adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $11.46 billion

As a package delivery company with exposure around the world, FedEx is considered a reliable bellwether of global economic activity.

Click Here For Updates >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.