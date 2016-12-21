Here comes FedEx...

FedEx, the global logistics company, is set to report its second quarter earnings for fiscal 2017.

Analysts expect the company to report adjusted earnings per share of $2.91 and revenue of $14.91 billion.

The earnings come smack dab in the middle of the busy holiday shipping season, which FedEx expects to be its largest ever. The company said it projects shipping volumes 10% higher than in 2015.

“The rapid growth of e-commerce has driven significant shifts in demand over the last several years, and we are confident we are prepared to deliver another successful holiday for our customers due to our significant investment in our people, facilities, aircraft and technology,” said a release from FedEx on November 1.

The company is expected to give an update on the season when it reports.

We’ll have the numbers as they cross, so refresh the page for updates.

