FedEx, PGA Drive Sustainable Golf Program

Public golf courses can be greener, apparently.



FedEx, the PGA Tour, the Audubon Society and The First Tee are working on a sustainable golf program to make eco-friendly improvements to public golf courses, Environmental Leader reports.

The campaign will target golf course improvements in cities hosting PGA Tour FedEx Cup tournaments.

Audubon will work on specific environmental improvement projects, and will partner with FedEx on creating a “Greener Golf” curriculum to be taught nationwide.

