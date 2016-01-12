A man ordered a Kindle but received part of a human tumour

James Potten/Twitter Not an Amazon Kindle. Not even close to an Amazon Kindle.

James Potten tried to buy a Kindle. Instead, he got sent a sample of a human tumour.

Potten, who is 37 and lives in Bristol, England, was the subject of a surreal postal mix-up by FedEx.

On Saturday, he tweeted that instead of receiving the wildly popular e-reader device he had ordered, the delivery company had sent him a medical specimen from California.

“Presumably this is a very important package that needs to get to the hospital as soon as possible,” he told The Sun. “It is really bad that this has happened. This really should be with the hospital, not with me.”

Wow @FedEx. You’ve swapped my new kindle with a tumour specimen. Still waiting for collection #FedExFail #notmykindle pic.twitter.com/GlleuOYbiE

The environmental consultant didn’t open the box he received, but the packaging left little doubt as to what it contained. “I haven’t opened the sealed box, which says exempt patient tissue, as it doesn’t belong to me,” he said to the BBC. “The tracking code on the item had the same first five and last three numbers as my order but it wasn’t my Kindle.”

The sample had originally been intended for the Royal Free Hospital in London. FedEx told the BBC on Sunday that it had collected the erroneous package, and that it is “delivering it to the correct address today.”

The Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust told The Sun that it expects “the delivery company to contact all the institutions at the Royal Free Hospital site to establish the identity of the intended recipient.”

