How to track down a missing FedEx package by filing a claim

You can file a claim for a missing FedEx package within nine months of its shipment date through the company’s Express, Ground, or Freight services.

FedEx allows shippers or recipients to file a claim for any packages that are lost, damaged, or arrive with missing content.

You’ll need your FedEx tracking number as well as supporting documents to file your claim online.

While FedEx is generally considered a reliable shipping company that delivers packages quickly and safely, sometimes things go wrong and items may go missing in transit. When this happens, you will need to file a claim with FedEx so the company can begin an investigation to either locate the lost parcel or compensate you for its loss.

How to file a missing package claim with FedEx

When you’re ready to begin your claim, you can do so by visiting the FedEx claims site and completing these steps.

1. In the box provided, enter your package’s tracking number or your PRO (progressive) number.

2. In the “Claim Type” dropdown menu, select the type of claim you’re making. In the case of a missing package, you’ll want to choose “Shipment not received” before clicking “Continue.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Enter your tracking/PRO Number, select your Claim Type, and click ‘Continue.’

3. On the following page, you will be shown the updated tracking information about your package. Scroll down until you see the “Claim Details” section and fill in the details of what items in your shipment were not delivered.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Fill out all necessary details about your missing package.

4. Scroll down further and upload photos, if available, as well as any documents which prove the item’s value. You should also give as much detail as possible about the missing items such as the currency the item was paid for in, the category of the item that’s missing, etc. Then, hit “Continue.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Add additional details, upload supporting documents, and hit ‘Continue.’

5. Next, add your contact information in the fields provided including name, address, phone number, and preferred method of contact. You should also use this screen to choose whether you are the receiver, shipper, or other before clicking “Continue” again.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Enter your personal information.

6. On the final review screen, check to see that all the information input is correct, then hit “Submit.”

How to file a claim for multiple missing packages on FedEx

It should be noted that FedEx also allows batch claims to be made, in which you can claim for 200 separate tracking numbers at a time.

To do so, you will need to log into your FedEx account or sign up if you don’t already have one. Once logged in, you will need to select the “File Batch Claims” tab at the top of your screen and download the provided template. After filling in the requested information, you can then re-upload the saved file and submit your claim. Note that you must be the sender of the packages in order to file batch claims.

Who can file a missing package claim with FedEx

Anyone can file a missing package claim with FedEx, whether you’re the sender, receiver, or a third party, so long as you’re claiming for US domestic shipments, shipments from the US to an international location, or a package sent from Canada to the US. However, you will need to have certain information handy before you begin your claim, most importantly the item’s tracking number.

You should also consider adding supporting documentation either at the time of filing or after the claim is submitted, which could not only help expedite your claim’s processing but increase your chances of it succeeding. Supporting documentation can include photos or invoices that verify the amount of your claim, expense statements, or original purchase orders where appropriate.

