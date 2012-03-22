The Biggest Bellwether In The World Is Giving Some Ominous Comments About Growth

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

FedEx is widely considered to be one of the best economic bellwethers there is.And though the company beat on earnings, the company is falling nearly 2 per cent in the pre-market.



On the call just now, the company says it will “reduce flight hours, and “park some planes” according to headlines on Bloomberg.

It also sees weakness in tech, mobile phones, finance, insurance, and real estate, and it also anticipates below-trend growth.

Not great.

