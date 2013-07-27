Take A Minute To Watch These FedEx Workers Throw Your Packages Into Their Truck [VIDEO]

One might like to think FedEx employees make sure one’s packages are handled with care in transit.



The video below suggests otherwise.

A FedEx spokesperson told the Gothamist in response to the video, “We are very disappointed to see this. FedEx sets high standards of behaviour and performance for our team members and this behaviour falls far short of what is expected. We pick up and deliver millions of packages in a professional manner each year, and the actions in this video do not reflect our professional expectations. We have already contacted the management personnel responsible for this employee and the appropriate corrective action will be taken.”

(via New York Magazine’s Joe Coscarelli)

At least they’re successfully loading their cargo, though. The same can’t be said for this guy:

http://youtu.be/Q9QDvO5Sx9E

