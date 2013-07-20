Here Are 14 Charts FedEx CEO Fred Smith Watches When He Thinks About The US Economy

Frederick Smith, Chairman and CEO of FedEx Corporation, listens to remarks at a news conference held by members of the Energy Security Leadership Council in Washington in December 13, 2006.

FedEx ships goods all over the world.



As such, economists follow the company closely as it is considered to be one of the most reliable bellwethers of global economic activity.

FedEx CEO Fred Smith gave a brief presentation this week to the Committee for Economic Development titled “Restoring America’s Economic Growth.”

In it, he presented 14 economic charts that he considered important to understanding what’s going on.

He expressed particular concern over persistent unemployment amid slow growth.

“Lack of investment, the U.S. dependence on foreign petroleum, and finally the inability to engage in a more productive trade relationship are at the heart of low growth rates,” said Smith.

Smith favours corporate tax reform that would encourage business investment, which he demonstrates, is tightly correlated to job creation.

