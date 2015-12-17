FedEx crushes earnings expectations, stock pops 4%

FedEx crushed second-quarter earnings expectations.
The world’s second-largest freight company posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.58, and revenues of $12.43 billion after the closing bell on Wednesday.
Analysts had projected that the company’s EPS was $2.50, and revenues totaled $12.42 billion according to Bloomberg.
In after-hours trading, shares rose by as much as 4%. FedEx shares have fallen 14% year-to-date.
The company said it expects to earn between $10.40 and $10.90 per diluted share in the fiscal 2016 year.
Refresh this page for updates.
NOW WATCH: Jim Cramer blasts the Fed’s Bullard and Lockhart for ‘not caring about the facts’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.