Uh-Oh: Bellwether FedEx Just Slashed Its Outlook, And Is Sliding After Hours

Shipper FedEx is frequently seen as one of the biggest economic bellwethers out there.And it’s diving right now thanks to a reduced quarterly outlook owing to two things: the first is weather. That’s not a huge deal, assuming that volatile weather isn’t a permanent state of things.



More worrisome, though, is the impact of higher fuel prices.

Higher commodity prices inducing margin compression is definitely one of the biggest fears facing the market right now.

The stock is off 2.5% after hours.

