FedEx Just Had A Great Quarter

FedEx earnings came in at $US2.46/share, against expectations for $US2.36.

The firm guided to full-year earnings of $US8.50-$9.00, against $US8.73 forecast.

Revenue came in at $US11.8 billion versus estimates of $US11.66 billion.

CEO Fred Smith said he sees “continued modest economic improvement” in 2015.

But the firm actually slashed its outlook for U.S. GDP to 2.2% from 2.6%. They said growth this year will have been affected by weather. But they boosted 2015 GDP to 3.1% from 3%.

Global GdP is projected at 2.7% in 2014, and 3.1% in 2015.

Shares were up about 3% pre-market.

