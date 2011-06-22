5 Key Points From FedEx's Strong Quarterly Earnings Report

Photo: Flickr, Jackie Gagarin Curry

Shares of FedEx are up over 2% after the logistics company and economic bellwether reported strong Q4 earnings.Real quick now, here are the key details:



Revenue of $10.55 billion was up 12% from last year, exceeding estimates of $10.42 billion.

EPS of $1.75 was ahead of estimates of $1.72.

Fiscal year 2012 earnings are anticipated at $6.35 – $6.85 nicely encircles current consensus of $6.50. That outlook presumes current elevated fuel prices and “moderate” economic growth.

Lead by Asia, international delivery volume grew 6% in the quarter. Thanks to fuel surcharges and exchange rates, international revenue grew 8%.

FedEx Ground revenue grew 15% thanks to 6% volume growth and 7%-per-package revenue growth.

For more on today’s top stories, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.