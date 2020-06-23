FedEx gave up its NASCAR sponsorship during Talladega race to promote the National Civil Rights Museum

Chris Graythen/Getty Images // Wilfredo Lee/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 car promoted the National Civil Rights Museum during Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

While the No. 11 is sponsored by FedEx for the season, both FedEx and Hamlin used Monday’s race at Talladega to “give that voice to the NCRM.”

Hamlin recently visited the museum and said that the experience was an important part of his ongoing education.

In addition to the space on Hamlin’s car, FedEx also donated $US500,000 to the museum.

Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 car had a new look when it took to the track at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday.

While Hamlin’s car usually features FedEx as its primary sponsor, the company and driver dedicated the space to promoting the National Civil Rights Museum for Monday’s race.

“I promised to listen, and that’s what I’m doing,” Hamlin wrote in a statement. “On Thursday, I had the unique pleasure of visiting the National Civil Rights Museum. To say that this was informative, humbling, eye-opening is a huge understatement.”

“Today you will see my #11 car will not carry the traditional paint scheme that you usually see. FedEx and myself instead want to give that voice to the NCRM,” Hamlin said. “I want to thank them personally for taking the time to educate me on so many topics. I encourage anyone who wants to broaden their perspective on African American history to please visit this historic museum. Let’s all come together to make a difference.”

I promised to listen and that’s what I’m doing. Today you will see my #11 car will not carry the traditional paint scheme that you usually see. @FedEx and myself instead want to give that voice to the @NCRMuseum. Exhibit photos courtesy of the NCRM. pic.twitter.com/KJ0sKumnUT — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) June 21, 2020

Hamlin expanded on the importance of listening during an interview on Sunday, as the race at Talladega was in a weather delay.

“This is something that meant a lot for myself and FedEx,” Hamlin told Fox. “We talked a few weeks ago, they aired a commercial about being silent and just kind of listening. And we really have spent some time thinking about how can we listen. And as you know, FedEx has given up their car before to several nonprofits to give them a voice and we thought that this was a great idea for us to give the National Civil Rights Museum the car today.”

Denny Hamlin talks about his National Civil Rights Museum (@NCRMuseum) paint scheme for Talladega. pic.twitter.com/zFh2AWuQik — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 21, 2020

In addition to donating the space on Hamlin’s car, FedEx also made a donation of $US500,000 to the National Civil Rights Museum. Both FedEx and the NCRM are based in Memphis, Tennessee.

The change in Hamlin’s paint job comes at an intense moment for the sport. After the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the ongoing protests that it inspired, NASCAR began taking a more proactive approach to standing against racism, most notably banning the display of the Confederate flag.

Then on Sunday, NASCAR announced a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace – the only Black driver in NASCAR – prompting drivers from across the league to show a united front ahead of Monday’s race at Talledega.

