FedEx Friday Afternoon Bomb: Soaring Oil + Weak Econ = Crappy Quarter

More evidence that the latest surge in oil prices is hitting the economy. Fedex (FDX) cuts current quarter outlook and blames ongoing weak economy and soaring fuel costs:



FedEx today announced that earnings for the fourth quarter ending May 31, 2008 are expected to be in the range of $1.45 to $1.50 per diluted share, compared to the previous forecast of $1.60 to $1.80.

“Since we provided earnings guidance for the fourth quarter in March when the crude oil price was slightly above $100 per barrel, our estimated fuel costs for the quarter have increased more than 7 per cent, or $100 million from our previous estimate, and the weak economy has restrained demand for U.S. domestic express package and LTL freight services,” said Alan B. Graf, Jr., FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer. “While we have dynamic fuel surcharges in place, they cannot keep pace in the short-term with rapidly rising fuel prices. This revised outlook assumes no additional increases to the current fuel price environment and no further weakening of the economy.”

