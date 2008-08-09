FedEx CEO Fred Smith Refuses To Be John McCain's VP

We’re not sure if John McCain actually offered Fred Smith the veep slot, but he doesn’t want it regardless. He would rather keep raising money for the presumptive Republican nominee from the proceeds of his shipping business and film company, Alcon Entertainment, which co-produced The Sisterhood of the travelling Pants 2.



Rush & Molloy: Vice President Fred Smith sounded good to Sen. John McCain, but the vice chair of his presidential campaign has said “No.” From a Republican point of view, Smith has it all: He founded Federal Express on an idea he had at Yale, where he was in Skull & Bones with George W. Bush. He received two Purple Hearts in Vietnam. But Smith’s spokeswoman said, “Mr. Smith has no interest in pursuing political office under any circumstance.”

