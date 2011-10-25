FedEx's Busiest Day Of The Year Will Be 9% Busier Than Last Year's

This morning, FedEx said it expects to ship more than 17 million packages on December 12, which is projected to be the busiest day of the year. Here’s a quick look at previous busiest days.



Photo: FedEx

They note that according to the National Retail Federation, sales in November and December are expected to grow 2.8% year-over-year to $465.6 billion. From their press release:

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, FedEx forecasts more than 260 million shipments to move through its worldwide shipping networks. This is a 12 per cent increase for the holiday season over last year when 232 million shipments were processed.

This will come with some holiday hiring:

FedEx will increase its workforce by approximately 20,000 with seasonal positions to help handle the surge in holiday shipments at FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx SmartPost.”

