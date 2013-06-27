Here Are All The Top Players Who Lost In The Bloodbath At Wimbledon Overnight

The third day of Wimbledon was an absolute disaster for the best players in the world.



Two top-10 men got knocked out of the tournament, joining Rafa Nadal on the list of early exiters.

On the women’s side, two of the top three seeds — as well as 6 of the top 13 seeds — are now out of the tournament.

The faces of these players say it all.

Roger Federer (3rd seed) lost to Sergiy Stakhovsky 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6

Maria Sharapova (3rd seed) lost to Michelle Larcher De Brito 6-3, 6-4

Jo-Willy Tsonga (6th seed) retired against Ernests Gulbis because of an injury

Victoria Azarenka (2nd seed) withdrew before her match with Flavia Pennetta because of injury

Ana Ivanovic (12th seed) lost to Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-3

Caroline Wozniacki (9th seed) lost to Petra Cetkovska 6-2, 6-2

John Isner (18th seed) retired against Adrian Mannarino because of injury:

