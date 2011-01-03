Federer And Nadal Hit Balls On Floating "Water Court" In Goofy ATP Promotion

Henry Blodget

Qatar clearly doesn’t know what to do with all its money, so it spent some erecting the latest goofy Federer-Nadal battleground–a floating “water court” in the bay near Doha.

The boys are there, gearing up for 2011 (because the ridiculously long 2010 season ended all of a month ago).

Federer dubbed the water experience “awesome” and said it was some kind of ATP promotion.  We’d guess he and Rafa got $500,000 apiece to boat out there and hit a few balls.

Smile! We're getting paid through the nose for this!

