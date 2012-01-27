Nadal Catches Fire, Knocks Federer Out Of The Australian Open Again

Rafael Nadal moved on to the Australian Open finals after beating Roger Federer in another classic match in Melbourne.



Federer won the first set 7-6, and then broke Nadal early in the second set.

But that’s when Nadal put it together. He stormed through the next few games, and was up 5-2 when the match was paused for an Australian Day fireworks display.

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

After that, Federer double faulted, dropped the set, and lost the next two sets to lose the match.

The line: Nadal wins 6-7, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4.

He’ll face the winner of tonight’s semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

On the women’s side, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka will face off in the finals after they both eked out three-set semifinal wins.

Sharapova now has a chance to win her first major in four years on Saturday night.

