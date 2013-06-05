Roger Federer Loses At The French Open After Getting Hit In The Back From Point-Blank Range On Break Point

Roger Federer just lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the French Open.



Early on it looked like Federer was going to cruise against Tsonga, going up a break in the first set. But Tsonga rallied back and took the first two sets.

In the third set, Tsonga broke Federer when he fired a shot at Federer’s body as he approached the net, hitting him in the back (GIFs below). After that crucial break, Federer looked like a defeated man.

Tsonga now moves on to the semifinals where he has a chance to be the first Frenchman to win the French Open since Yannick Noah 30 years ago.

Here is the match point. You can see GIFs of the crucial third set break point below…

[image url="http://farm4.staticflickr.com/3688/8950342472_bb61a3352e_o.gif" link="lightbox" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[image url="http://farm6.staticflickr.com/5334/8949229177_a9b1877f25_o.gif" link="lightbox" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[image url="http://farm4.staticflickr.com/3705/8950495584_92897aae1e_o.gif" link="lightbox" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

