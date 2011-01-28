Federer Falls At Australian Open, Clinching A Final Without Tennis's Two Biggest Stars

For the first time since 2008, a Grand Slam tennis tournament final won’t feature either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.



Novak Djokovic knocked off Federer in straight sets, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-4, to advance to the Australian Open final. He’ll face the winner of tomorrow morning’s match between Andy Murray and David Ferrer, who eliminated a battered Nadal in straight sets yesterday.

That guarantees that the Australian Open will be just the third Grand Slam tournament in the last six years not to be won by Nadal and Federer. (Joining the 2008 Australian Open and the 2009 US Open).

It’s also another alarming sign of Federer’s descent from the top of the sport. This is the first time he hasn’t held at least one Grand Slam trophy since 2003. He’s also relinquished the upper hand in his rivalry with Djokovic, who also knocked Federer out in the semi-final round of the US Open.

