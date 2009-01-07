Federal TV Converter Program Out Of Cash Too

Still trying to get TV for free over an antenna? Well, the good times are almost over as all programming will be broadcasted digitally starting February 17. Anyone using an analogue television—there really are people still using these?—will need a converter if they still want to catch the new episode of NCIS that night.



Washington Post: The government’s billion-dollar program to help people prepare for the transition to digital television has run out of money, potentially leaving millions of viewers without coupons to buy converter boxes they need to keep their analogue TV sets working after the switch.

Members of Congress are now scrambling to find ways to allocate more money to the program.

Don’t despair though! There’s still a waiting list! No word on how long the wait is..

San Francisco Chronicle: People who apply for federal coupons to pay for converter boxes ahead of next month’s transition to digital television broadcasts are being placed on a waiting list and may not get their vouchers before the switchover, the Commerce Department said Monday.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration created the waiting list on Sunday after hitting a $1.34 billion funding limit set by Congress.

The agency will send coupons to those on the list only as unredeemed coupons in circulation expire, freeing more money for the program. The waiting list already has requests for 103,000 coupons.

To apply for a coupon, go to www.dtv2009.gov or call (888) 388-2009.

