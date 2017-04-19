It's tax day -- here's what your federal taxes are actually paying for

It’s Tax Day. Do you know where your money is going?

Well, obviously, your tax return is filed with the Internal Revenue Service. After that, however, the money from your federal taxes goes towards a huge number of programs from healthcare to education to missiles.

The Center for a Responsible Federal Budget broke down exactly what federal taxes pay for in a post, breaking out federal government spending like a receipt for a $US100 check.

The biggest chunk of your federal taxes goes to entitlements. Of the theoretical $US100, $US23.61 goes to Social Security and another $US26.26 goes to healthcare programs. Of that $US26.26, $US15.26 is for Medicare, which helps provide health coverage for elderly Americans, and $US9.55 goes to Medicaid, which helps cover low-income people.

The only other line item that cracks double digits is the $US19.82 that goes towards defence spending and the next biggest expenditure is on paying down interest on the federal debt, $US6.25 of the theoretical $US100 bill.

Here’s the full breakdown from the Center for a Responsible Budget:

Obviously this is an incredibly simplistic breakdown (defence and education spending are incredibly broad categories) but it goes give a rough sense of what the check you send to the IRS is being spent on.

