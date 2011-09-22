FEDERAL SHUTDOWN LOOMS: House Rejects Stopgap Spending Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives voted down a bill to keep the government funded past Sept. 30 today, escalating the threat of a federal government shutdown.



The measure was narrowly defeated on a 230-195 vote, after Democrats pulled back their support at the last minute in protest to budget cuts made to offset increased federal disaster funding.

Desperately trying to avoid another budget battle, House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) tried to rein in Republicans to get the bill through. But he failed to overcome opposition from the party’s conservative wing, who reject the spending bill as too high.

The House bill already faced opposition in the Senate, where Democrats flatly reject that FEMA funds be offset by spending cuts. FEMA could run out of funds as soon as Monday, according to the LAT.

Congress now has just a few days to reach an agreement on a continuing budget resolution before the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Lawmakers are expected to recess Friday for the Jewish holidays.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.