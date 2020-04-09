The Fed unveils up to $2.3 trillion of additional virus relief for small businesses and local governments

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Federal Reserve unleashed its latest policy arsenal on Thursday, offering up to $US2.3 trillion in economic aid to businesses and state and local governments.

The central bank extended $US600 billion in loans through its Main Street Lending Program to small and medium-sized businesses pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Up to $US500 billion will be offered to state and local governments to avoid budget shortfalls and maintain spending on critical relief programs, the Fed said in a statement.

The bank’s corporate credit facilities and Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility are now collectively offering up to $US850 billion to households, employers, and companies.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced plans to unleash up to $US2.3 trillion in additional economic aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank will offer up to $US600 billion in loans through its Main Street Lending Program to small- and medium-sized businesses hit by the sudden economic halt. Firms tapping the credit pool “must commit to make reasonable efforts to maintain payroll and retain workers,” the Fed said in a statement.

A Municipal Liquidity Facility will offer as much as $US500 billion to state and local governments to avoid budget deficits and encourage spending on critical relief efforts.

The lending will arrive in the form of Fed purchases of short-term notes from states, counties, and cities.



The Fed said it bolstered the size and scope of its Primary and Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facilities and its Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility to add more capital for households, employers, and businesses.

The three programs now account for $US850 billion in credit, and firms tapping the lending pool will face restrictions on stock buybacks and dividend payments for one year after the debt is repaid.

“Our country’s highest priority must be to address this public health crisis, providing care for the ill and limiting the further spread of the virus,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in the statement. “The Fed’s role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible.”

The Fed expanded on plans announced Monday to begin buying debt backed by the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. A new liquidity facility will allow the central bank to extend credit to lenders offering PPP loans, creating a new market for the debt and shoring up more capital for emergency lending.



Firms that used PPP loans are still eligible for aid from the Main Street facility, the Fed said.

The central bank’s latest policy salvo arrived as the outbreak’s economic toll intensifies. Labour Department data released Thursday morning showed that 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ended April 4, extending a record streak and further demonstrating the outbreak’s sudden blow to the labour market.

The Fed said it would continue to monitor the primary and secondary markets for municipal securities and might provide additional relief to support credit flows.



