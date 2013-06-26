Everything Every Federal Reserve Official Said About The 'Taper' This Year

Last Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke rocked the global financial markets by telling us that the Fed could begin to taper, or gradually reduce, it’s month purchases of $85 billion dollar worth of Treasury and mortgage bonds.



Since then, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said, “the Committee’s decision to authorise the Chairman to lay out a more elaborate plan for reducing the pace of asset purchases was inappropriately timed.”

“The committee’s communications have provided insufficient detail about how its policy strategy will play out when the recovery is more advanced,” criticised Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota in a note on Monday.

Many more Fed officials will be speaking during the balance of this week.

For those keeping score, Deutsche Bank’s securitized products research team has compiled all of the references to the taper in the last two months.

