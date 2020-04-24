The Fed will keep interest rates near zero for at least 3 more years, economist survey says

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Federal Reserve will leave its benchmark interest rate at financial crisis-era lows – near zero – until at least 2023, more than half of economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.

Though the Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to meet next week, 90% of respondents don’t expect the meeting to yield any guidance on how long the Fed will maintain its policy course.

The central bank’s spate of monetary relief efforts have already pushed its balance sheet to $US6.57 trillion, but the economists’ median estimate lands at $US10 trillion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked how the Fed has handled the virus’s economic fallout, 90% of economists praised the bank and deemed its actions correct.

The Fed pushed its interest rate to financial-crisis levels in mid-March as the pandemic fuelled lockdowns, mass layoffs, and fears of a severe recession. More than half of the survey's 31 respondents expect the rate to hold steady for at least three calendar years, Bloomberg reported, while another 22% don't expect rate hikes until 2022.

The Fed pushed its interest rate to financial-crisis levels in mid-March as the pandemic fuelled lockdowns, mass layoffs, and fears of a severe recession. More than half of the survey’s 31 respondents expect the rate to hold steady for at least three calendar years, Bloomberg reported, while another 22% don’t expect rate hikes until 2022.

The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to meet next week, but 90% of surveyed economists don’t expect any substantial forecasts on how long interest rates will stay at current levels.



The central bank has previously said it will maintain low rates until the economy rebounds alongside employment. Jobless claims revealed Thursday showed another 4.4 million Americans filing for unemployment insurance in the week ended April 18. The release brought jobless claims’ five-week total to more than 26 million, signalling a prolonged recovery when the virus threat fades.

Economists also see the Fed’s balance sheet continuing to swell amid its arsenal of relief programs. The central bank’s balance sheet already hit a record $US6.57 trillion as of April 22, but the median estimate among respondents pegs the metric soaring to $US10 trillion. Credit facilities targeting companies and state and local governments are set to be launched in the near future.

Even if the nation’s economic prospects are growing increasingly bleak, the surveyed economists’ opinion of Fed chief Jerome Powell aren’t. About 90% of respondents said the central bank has handled the coronavirus’s fallout correctly, and 88% said Powell has done an excellent or good job at conveying the Fed’s policy decisions throughout the downturn, according to Bloomberg.



