Well, not much doing here.



The Fed is keeping the “Extended Period” language in its minutes.

No big shocker.

The Fed’s Hoenig did want it changed somewhat.

There is a little chatter about a recovery, but then also some “renewed concern” about housing.

The market’s response is muted.

The full announcement can be found here.

