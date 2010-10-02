Federal Reserve Just Delayed The New $100 Bill Because Printing Error

You heard that right, the Fed made a rare decision to stop printing money.



A press release out today says the new $100 bill won’t be issued on February 10, as planned.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing identified “sporadic creasing of the paper during printing of the new $100 note, which was not apparent during extensive pre-production testing.” These bills have been destroyed, leading to an insufficient number of bills for release.

If anyone can get ahold of a creased bill, it’ll be worth a lot more than $100.

Now check out 10 sweet features of the new $100 bill >

