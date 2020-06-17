Fed's Powell says US economy is entering bounce-back still clouded by 'significant uncertainty'

AP/Carolyn Kaster Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate to reflect a solid U.S. economy and signalling that it’s sticking with a gradual approach to rate hikes for 2018 under its new chairman, Jerome Powell.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the US is nearing the end of its shutdown phase and beginning to bounce back.

The central bank chair told the Senate Banking Committee in Tuesday testimony that surprisingly optimistic retail sales and jobs data suggest a bottom was reached in May.

Still, employment and economic activity “remain far below their pre-pandemic levels” and “significant uncertainty” looms over the nation’s trajectory, Powell warned.

Powell also emphasised that a true economic rebound hinges on equality, noting the downturn could further widen gaps in economic well-being that the long expansion had made some progress closing.”

The US economy is nearing the end of its initial shutdown phase and entering its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.

The central bank chair testified to the Senate Banking Committee in a Tuesday teleconference, reiterating the Fed’s pledge to use all of its tools to bring about a robust economic recovery. Powell laid out three phases of the virus downturn and said he believes the nation is entering the second stage.

“First was the shutdown and we’ve seen what that would produce… we may be reaching a bottom on that now,” Powell said. “We would expect to see large numbers of people … coming back to work during this second period, call it the bounce back or the beginning of the recovery.”



The chairman cited surprisingly positive data releases for his statements. May’s jobs report largely beat economist expectations, with the unemployment rate falling to 13.3% instead of spiking to nearly 20% as experts projected.

Retail sales data released Tuesday morning notched a record 17.7% jump in May, more than twice the amount expected by economists. Equities tore higher following the release as investors grew more hopeful for a V-shaped economic recovery.

Despite his slightly hopeful outlook, Powell noted in his opening statement that the US remains mired in uncertainty. Rising coronavirus case counts throughout the country threaten to derail reopenings, and little is known about when an effective COVID-19 treatment could be marketed. Even if the virus is contained and the economy fully reopens, some industries will “struggle” to return to pre-pandemic levels of activity due to consumer fears and lasting damage, Powell said.

“The levels of output and employment remain far below their pre-pandemic levels, and significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery,” he said. “Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely.”



The chairman also warned that a prolonged downturn would disproportionately harm low-income workers, women, and minorities. The slump “could further widen gaps in economic well-being that the long expansion had made some progress closing,” Powell said. In more pointed remarks, the chair condemned racism and referenced the current protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

“I speak for my colleagues throughout the Federal Reserve System when I say, there is no place at the Federal Reserve for racism and there should be no place for it in our society. Everyone deserves the opportunity to participate fully in our society and in our economy,” Powell said.



