BUSTED: Unsealed Docs Show The Fed Was Fully Warned Of A Housing Crisis

Photo: FOMC

New minutes released today show Fed members were fully aware of the growing housing bubble in the U.S. in June of 2005.The materials include several presentations made on the subject of the emerging housing bubble in the U.S. economy. They have titles like “Is Housing Overvalued?” by Joshua Gallin and “Monetary Policy Implications of a House Price Bubble” by John C. Williams of the San Francisco Fed.



In October of 2005, future Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress he didn’t think we were in a housing bubble. Bernanke was not at the June 2005 meeting, having recently become Chairman of President George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.