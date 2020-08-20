Fed raises concerns of slowing economic rebound in most recent meeting minutes

Liu Jie/Xinhua/Getty Images A man wearing a mask walks past the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 29, 2020.

Federal Reserve officials expressed caution toward the US economic recovery as virus cases spiked higher in July, meeting minutes released Wednesday showed.

Federal Open Market Committee members “agreed that the ongoing public health crisis would weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term,” according to the minutes.

Major indexes erased gains and sank into single-day losses following the minutes’ release.

Policymakers acknowledged improvements in some economic indicators before adding that employment, spending, and inflation remain far from staging full recoveries.

Federal Reserve officials acknowledged a pickup in some key indicators but reiterated fears of a slowed economic recovery in July, meeting minutes released Wednesday showed.

Uncertainty and virus risks continue to plague the officials’ economic outlooks. The committee “still judged that a more pessimistic projection was no less plausible than the baseline forecast,” the minutes showed. The latter scenario sees a second virus wave emerging later this year and driving unemployment higher well into next year.



The minutes detail the FOMC’s July meeting in which it held interest rates near zero and maintained the pace of its asset purchases at roughly $US120 billion a month.

Officials noted that several economic indicators improved throughout the month. Nonfarm payrolls grew significantly in June as they did the month prior, and spending on consumer goods saw “particularly strong growth,” the minutes showed.

Still, most major gauges of economic wellbeing remained well off their pre-pandemic levels, officials said. Business contacts told members they continue to experience “extraordinarily high levels of uncertainty and risks.”

Officials also held back on discussing forward guidance and instead focused on present hurdles. Members mulled using yield-curve control for near-term monetary relief, but most participants judged such policy “would likely provide only modest benefits in the current environment.” The FOMC’s current guidance regarding the interest rate “already appeared highly credible,” members added.



