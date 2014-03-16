Where The Fed's FOMC Members Fit On The Dove-Hawk Spectrum

The Federal Open Market Committee is set to meet next week. Consensus is for the Fed to lower its pace of monthly asset purchase programs by another $US10 billion.

FOMC members are also expected to discuss forward guidance and the nature of thresholds.

Going into that meeting Bank of America has provided a helpful reminder of where FOMC members and nominees (Fischer and Brainard) sit on the hawk-dove spectrum:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.