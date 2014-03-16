Where The Fed's FOMC Members Fit On The Dove-Hawk Spectrum

Mamta Badkar

The Federal Open Market Committee is set to meet next week. Consensus is for the Fed to lower its pace of monthly asset purchase programs by another $US10 billion.

FOMC members are also expected to discuss forward guidance and the nature of thresholds.

Going into that meeting Bank of America has provided a helpful reminder of where FOMC members and nominees (Fischer and Brainard) sit on the hawk-dove spectrum:

Dove-hawk spectrumBAML

