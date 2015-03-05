Here comes the Beige Book...

The Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book is set for release at the top of the hour.

The Beige Book is a collection of anecdotal observations from each of the Federal Reserve’s 12 business districts regarding the current economic outlook in their region.

Recent Beige Book releases have seen particular attention paid to commentary in the energy sector, which notably impacts businesses in the Dallas, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Atlanta Fed regions.

Beige Book’s are released eight times per year, and Wednesday’s release comes ahead of Friday’s big jobs report and is the Fed’s last Beige Book before its highly-anticipated March policy meeting.

We’ll be back with complete coverage of the release when it drops.

