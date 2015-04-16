Here comes the Beige Book ...

The latest Beige Book from the Federal Reserve is set for release at 2:00 pm ET.

The Beige Book is a collection of anecdotes related to the economy in each of the Fed’s 12 regions, and this report forms much of the basis for the Fed’s economic discussion at policy meetings.

The next FOMC meeting will kick off in a bit less than two weeks, on April 28.

In recent Beige Book reports, we’ve looked for clues on how the oil crash could be weighing on state economies in the Midwest, and we’ll also look for any evidence this time around of a weather-related snapback in economic activity.

We’ll be back with a full breakdown of the report when it drops.

