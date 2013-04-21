Federal Public Defender In Boston Will Represent Bomber Suspect

The Federal public defender’s office in Boston is seeking to represent Boston marathon bomber suspect, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Reuters reports.



Tsarnaev was captured Friday night after a daylong manhunt that kept the city of Boston on lockdown as police went door-to-door.

Home footage shows the firefight that led to Tsarnaev’s arrest shortly after 9 p.m. The suspect had been hiding in a boat behind someone’s house in Watertown, Mass.

Tsarnaev remains hospitalized Saturday.

Dzhokhar’s brother, Tamerlan, 26, was killed Thursday in a gun battle with authorities.

Every defendant arrested in the U.S. in a criminal case is entitled to a lawyer. Since a lawyer from the public defender’s office will likely be appointed to defend the younger Tsarnaev, they want to be able to go ahead and start offering him legal advice.

An official told Reuters that the office has not spoken to Tsarnaev yet, but that an attorney “will have to be appointed to represent him by a federal judge.”

He said: “That’s why we’re trying to advance the appointment to be as soon as possible.”

