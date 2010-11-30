Obama To Announce Two Year Federal Employee Pay Freeze

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As far as symbolic moves towards budget cutting go, this is a decent one… Obama is set to announce a pay freeze for federal employees.The details aren’t clear. No word yet on how long the freeze will last, or if there will be exceptions.



This is an idea that’s been suggested for a while.

Update: According to headlines, the freeze will go for two years, and is expected to save the government a total of $28 billion. Not bad.

