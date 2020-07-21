Shocking photos from Portland, where federal law enforcement agents are using military force to break up demonstrations against the city's wishes

AP Photo/Noah Berger Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

Armed federal agents, some from the Department of Homeland Security, have been patrolling the streets of Portland, Oregon, using military tactics and putting protesters into unmarked vans.

Demonstrators have reported being arrested by federal agents without warrant or explanation, as well as being tear-gassed and hit with impact munitions.

In response, the city’s leadership has demanded the immediate removal of federal officers, and officials have filed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of using unlawful practices.

Protests against police brutality and racism have been taking place in Portland for more than 50 days, and President Donald Trump, who supports federal intervention, has called the demonstrators “anarchists and agitators.”

The federal officers were deployed at the recommendation of President Donald Trump, who directed agencies to organise personnel in cities to protect monuments, statues, and federal property during demonstrations.

The federal officers were deployed at the recommendation of President Donald Trump, who directed agencies to organise personnel in cities to protect monuments, statues, and federal property during demonstrations.

The officers have been seen throwing protesters into unmarked vehicles, issuing arrests without warrants, shooting protesters at close range with impact munition, and tear-gassing large crowds.

The deployment includes a team of officers from Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, and the Coast Guard, The New York Times reported.

But state and local officials didn’t request the officers.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has called the deployment a “blatant abuse of power,” and the attorney general is suing the Department of Homeland Security, accusing the administration of unlawful policing tactics. A criminal investigation has also been opened after a protester was injured in a bloody scene that was captured on video.

These photos show what’s unfolding in Portland.

The officers were sent in at the recommendation of President Donald Trump, who issued an executive order allowing federal agents to be deployed to cities to protect monuments, statues, and federal property during demonstrations.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

The officers were sent in at the recommendation of President Donald Trump, who issued an executive order allowing federal agents to be deployed to cities to protect monuments, statues, and federal property during demonstrations.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration’s new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S. July 18, 2020.

But federal agents have been seen using militarised force and targeting demonstrators outside of this decree.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

The federal officers have used tear gars, smoke bombs, less-than-lethal munition, stun grenades, and excessive force to break up demonstrations.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

Officers have been roaming the streets in unmarked vans, seizing protesters without warrant or giving them information. A candidate for a US House seat shared the video below, which he said shows federal agents unlawfully detaining someone in an unmarked vehicle.

Mason Trinca/Getty Images Federal officers prepare to disperse the crowd of protestors outside the Multnomah County Justice Centre on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Portland, Oregon Unmarked & Unidentified federal enforcement officers are bypassing local police, arresting people, & taking them in Unmarked vans to reportedly Undisclosed locations???? This Trump tactic is horrific & unconstitutional Are We Great Yet?

pic.twitter.com/nYnmvtMz47 — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) July 17, 2020

“It felt like I was being hunted for no reason,” one protester who was chased by an unmarked van told The New York Times. “It feels like fascism.”

AP Photo/Noah Berger A protester walks away from chemical irritants as federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

The agencies have been given the authority to make arrests if they believe that a federal crime was committed, but local officials maintain that many arrests have been unwarranted and unprompted.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration’s new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S. July 18, 2020.

Oregon’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and Marshals Service to stop federal agents from arresting people, stating that the officers have grabbed people “without warning or explanation, without a warrant, and without providing any way to determine who is directing this action.”

REUTERS/Nathan Howard A federal law enforcement officer, deployed under the Trump administration’s new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings spreads tear gas during a protest over racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S. July 17, 2020.

“The current escalation of fear and violence in downtown Portland is being driven by federal law enforcement tactics that are entirely unnecessary,” Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse.

Additionally, prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation after a protester was shot in the head by a less-than-lethal weapon. Another video showed a Navy veteran, Christopher David, being beaten and tear-gassed after asking the officers to remember their oath to protect the Constitution.

The Portland Tribune/Reuters Chris David being pepper sprayed by officers in Portland.

See a protester with 'hands up' get shot in the head.

A young man holding a speaker over his head was shot by a U.S. Federal Police officer in Portland, Oregon. The demonstrator was seen apparently tossing a gas canister back in the direction of police before being hit. pic.twitter.com/3h3pFNFwWG — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) July 17, 2020

The man in this Portland video is Christopher David. A Navy veteran, he tells us he went to the protests for the first time to ask officers about the constitution. He said his fingers are broken and he needs surgery. MORE: https://t.co/W7qAD8R4xJpic.twitter.com/BBZnUZlJyW — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 19, 2020

It’s often difficult to tell which agency the federal officers are with because their uniforms don’t always say.

The Portland Tribune/Reuters Navy veteran Chris David flips officers off after they pepper-sprayed him in Portland.

Gov. Kate Brown has called the deployment a “blatant abuse of power,” and Mayor Ted Wheeler declared the use of force an “attack on our democracy.”

Mason Trinca/Getty Images Federal officers use tear gas and other crowd dispersal munitions on protesters outside the Multnomah County Justice Centre on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

On July 17, Democratic lawmakers throughout the state sent a letter to DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and US Attorney General William Barr, demanding the removal of federal agents.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration’s new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, walk toward demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S. July 18, 2020.

But Trump defended their actions by saying they were there to take “control of the anarchists and agitators.”

REUTERS/Nathan Howard A smoke grenade burns in front of federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration’s new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S. July 17, 2020.

Portland has held demonstrations against police brutality and racism every day since George Floyd was killed on May 25.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard A demonstrator called Don speaks to a crowd during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S. July 17, 2020.

Demonstrators have used a variety of peaceful tactics to combat injustice, with a small minority of protesters engaging in violent or destructive behaviour.

ANKUR DHOLAKIA/AFP via Getty Images People protest during a demonstration in front of the Multnomah County Justice Centre in Portland, Oregon, on July 17, 2020.

But the Trump administration has consistently used rhetoric to denote all demonstrators as “anarchists” and “violent.” On July 16, DHS acting secretary Chad Wolf claimed the federal deployment was in response to the city being “under siege” by “a violent mob while local political leaders refuse to restore order to protect their city.”

AP Photo/Noah Berger Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse.

On July 17, hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the city’s downtown Justice Centre, and a few protesters dismantled a chain-link fence that blocked access to closed city parks across the street.

Mason Trinca/Getty Images Protestors raise their hands up in solidarity after Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty speaks to the crowd Portlanders’ rights to free speech and assembly at Multnomah County Justice Centre on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

In response, federal agents used impact munitions, stun grenades, and tear gas to clear the area.

Mason Trinca/Getty Images

But local journalists reported that they did not observe any incident from protesters that may have prompted the use of such weapons.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard Orion Crabb holds his head back as a medic works to remove tear gas from his eyes during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S. July 17, 2020.

Clashes between police and protesters continued throughout the weekend, and local law enforcement joined forced with federal agents to break up demonstrations.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Black Lives Matter protesters gather outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse.

To help protect protesters from being arrested or hurt, a group of local women formed a non-threatening “wall of mums” in front of demonstrators on Saturday and Sunday.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

But federal agents continued to deploy tear gas and other tactics to break up demonstrations. In response, larger crowds of protesters have gathered, and some have come prepared with shields and protective equipment.

Mason Trinca/Getty Images protesters stand in preparation for conflict against federal law enforcers at the Multnomah County Justice Centre on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

One protester who’s attended roughly 40 demonstrations told The New York Times: “We’re not leaving.”

AP Photo/Noah Berger A Black Lives Matter protester carries a shield while facing off against federal officers at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

