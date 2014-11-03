Federal MP Michael Danby Is Tweeting Pictures Of Cats

Michael Danby, the Federal member for Melbourne Ports, has been posting a whole lot of images of cats on Twitter today.

We spoke to Danby’s office who told Business Insider that it was in fact the MP who was responsible for the tweets.

However, looking at the content, we’re still not sure whether Danby did post these pictures himself.

Danby has been the MP for Melbourne Ports since 1998 and also holds the position of Shadow Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for the Arts.

Here’s some of the tweets Danby has posted today:

The MP’s Twitter account is usually reserved for tweets like these:

Meeting with Speaker Bercow at British High Comm, outstanding piece a part of their permanent exhibition pic.twitter.com/WFMFKhgBoZ — Michael Danby (@MichaelDanbyMP) October 30, 2014

Although, there have been other incidents where the content of Danby’s tweets have been a little more than confusing:

