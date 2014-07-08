Federal Judge Tells Supreme Court To 'STFU'

Wikipedia Judge Richard Kopf

Richard Kopf, a senior United States district judge in Nebraska, thinks the Supreme Court needs to learn when to “stfu.”

Kopf made the recommendation in a post on his personal blog July 5, where he argued the recent Hobby Lobby ruling demonstrated the high court’s need to stay away from “hot button cases.”

“Next term is the time for the Supreme Court to go quiescent — this term and several past terms has proven that the Court is now causing more harm (division) to our democracy than good by deciding hot button cases that the Court has the power to avoid. As the kids says, it is time for the Court to stfu,” Kopf wrote in a post flagged Monday morning by Think Progress.

For effect, Kopf included a link to the Urban Dictionary page for “stfu.”

“Acronym used for the phrase ‘shut the fuck up’ for efficiency reasons,” the definition reads.

Kopf declined to comment further to Business Insider.

Kopf’s personal blog caused another controversy in May when he wrote a post suggesting some female lawyers should “tone it down” and dress more conservatively.

