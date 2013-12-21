Federal Judge Strikes Down Utah's Same-Sex Marriage Ban As Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Utah has struck down Utah’s same-sex marriage ban as unconstitutional, the Associated Press is tweeting.

“The state’s current laws deny its gay and lesbian citizens their fundamental right to marry and, in so doing, demean the dignity of these same-sex couples for no rational reason,” U.S. District Court Judge Robert J. Shelby wrote, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “Accordingly, the court finds that these laws are unconstitutional.”

Here’s a link to the ruling.

The ruling comes a day after New Mexico became the 17th state to back same-sex marriage, and a few days after a judge in Utah largely struck down the state’s ban on polygamy.

