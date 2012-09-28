Judge Takes To Reddit To Dish About The Mafia And Death Threats

Photo: YouTube via ThomsonReutersLegal

Judge Frederic Block took to Reddit on Thursday, revealing what it was like to oversee a major mafia trial.”My favourite case was when I presided over the Peter Gotti trial,” Block wrote. “It had everything—including an extortion charge involving the movie actor Steven Seagal, who testified, and the suicide of Peter’s girlfriend after he was convicted.”



Block, who has ruled on a number of other crime family cases, said he has received a number of death threats in his tenure.

One such case was when a Luchese family underboss, so lovingly nick-named “Gaspipe,” threatened to kill him after Block sentenced him to life in prison.

“The FBI asked if I wanted to start carrying a gun, and I told the agent ‘no,’ because I would probably shoot myself by mistake,” Block wrote.

Federal marshals did not give Block any protection, pending the conclusion of the investigation, he wrote.

“I certainly kept my back to the wall in restaurants that I ate at while this was all unfolding,” Block wrote.

One case he wishes he could have taken is the OJ Simpson trial, Block wrote.

“I think I could have done a better job than Judge Ito,” he wrote.

