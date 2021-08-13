A federal judge refused to block the CDC’s moratorium on evictions – but said she believes the ban is illegal

New Yorkers protest evictions. Brittainy Newman / AP Exchange

A federal judge refused to block the CDC’s moratorium on evictions on Friday.

But U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich made it clear she believes the ban is illegal, writing in her opinion that the court’s “hands are tied” by a higher court’s ruling keeping the ban in place.

An Alabama landlord group had requested the court put a hold on the evictions moratorium.

Friedrich wrote that she believes the new ban on evictions implemented by the CDC is similar to a version of the rule she had deemed illegal in May.

In June, The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to keep the moratorium in place.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.