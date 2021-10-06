Federal judge blocks enforcement of Texas’ 6-week abortion ban

Protesters against abortion restrictions gathered at the Texas State Capitol on May 21, 2019. Eric Gay/AP

A federal judge blocked enforcement of Texas’ strict abortion law that bans the procedure after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked enforcement of Texas’ recently enacted abortion law that banned the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

In his ruling Judge Robert Pitman said, “this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.