Federal judge blocks enforcement of Texas’ 6-week abortion ban

Azmi Haroun,Oma Seddiq
Protesters hold signs at an abortion rally at the Texas State Capitol in 2019.
Protesters against abortion restrictions gathered at the Texas State Capitol on May 21, 2019. Eric Gay/AP

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked enforcement of Texas’ recently enacted abortion law that banned the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

In his ruling Judge Robert Pitman said, “this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

