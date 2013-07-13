Federal Investigators Head To London After Dreamliner Fire Shuts Down Airport

British aviation authorities are opening in investigation into a fire onboard an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet at London’s Heathrow Airport this afternoon:



The AAIB has sent a team to investigate an incident to a Boeing 787 at Heathrow — AAIB (@aaibgovuk) July 12, 2013

The AAIB’s American counterpart, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is also sending a representative to London:

NTSB sending accredited representative to London-Heathrow to assist in investigation of fire aboard Ethiopian Airlines B-787. — NTSB (@NTSB) July 12, 2013

The NSTB led the investigation into the January failure of a battery aboard a parked 787 Dreamliner, at Boston’s Logan Aiport.

Here’s how the 787 at Heathrow looked after the fire:

