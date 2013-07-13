Federal Investigators Head To London After Dreamliner Fire Shuts Down Airport

British aviation authorities are opening in investigation into a fire onboard an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet at London’s Heathrow Airport this afternoon:
The AAIB has sent a team to investigate an incident to a Boeing 787 at Heathrow
— AAIB (@aaibgovuk) July 12, 2013
The AAIB’s American counterpart, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is also sending a representative to London:
NTSB sending accredited representative to London-Heathrow to assist in investigation of fire aboard Ethiopian Airlines B-787.
— NTSB (@NTSB) July 12, 2013
The NSTB led the investigation into the January failure of a battery aboard a parked 787 Dreamliner, at Boston’s Logan Aiport.
Here’s how the 787 at Heathrow looked after the fire:
RT @raisinganchor: #Ethiopian Airlines Tail section damage on #Boeing 787 #Damage at #HeathrowAirport #Dreamliners pic.twitter.com/sI84mybgEM
— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) July 12, 2013
