9 Of The 10 Most Taxed Zip Codes In America Have One Thing In Common

Six ZIP codes where the most income taxes were collected in 2008 are in Manhattan (ZIP code 10021 on New York’s Upper East Side depicted).

Nine U.S. ZIP codes where the most income taxes were collected in 2008 are located in the New York metro area based on data from the Internal Revenue Service, according to Bloomberg’s Frank Bass. The neighborhoods, which accounted for $16.5 billion in federal income taxes, include regions in Manhattan, Scarsdale, N.Y, and Greenwich, C.T.



Six zip codes in Manhattan represent $12.3 billion of income tax collections with the largest amount—$2.85 billion—coming from the 10021 ZIP code on New York’s Upper East Side.

The rest of the ZIP codes, their locations, and the amount of income tax collected are as follows:

10023—UWS from 60th street to 75th street—$2.14 billion

10128—UES from 86th street to 96th street—$1.88 billion

10022—East 50s—$1.85 billion

10024—UWS from 76th street to 91st street—$1.81 billion

10028—UES from 81st street to 86th street—$1.81 billion

The only neighbourhood not in the New York area to make the top 10 list was in Houston, T.X. and accounted for $1.53 billion in income taxes.

