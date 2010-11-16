10 Government "Green" Subsidies That You Can Cash On

Being energy efficient can be as simple as replacing heating and air conditioning units, tossing out current windows for thermal ones and patching up cracked walls for better insulation.



On November 9, Vice President Joe Biden rolled out three new incentives that emerged from the Recovery Through Retrofit report, which makes it affordable for the environmentally conscious to equip their homes and businesses with renewable energy technologies.

These new incentives would allow for customised energy score reports at lower costs, loans for retrofitting at lower interest rates and a rebate program that needs to be approved by Congress. These incentives he hoped would cut greenhouse emissions, create new jobs and alter energy consumption habits.

The government also has other tax credits, deductions, funding and loan programs that are pushing energy efficiency across America.

