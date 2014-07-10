Federal Government Politicians And Employees Can Now Use The Samsung Galaxy S5

The Samsung Galaxy S5 was launched in Australia earlier this year.

The Australian government has just given the green light to government employees using Samsung’s latest smartphone, the Galaxy S5.

The Galaxy S5 has been certified against the Mobile Device Fundamentals Protection Profile standard which means it can now be used within the Australian Government.

To satisfy the code over 80 device security requirements had to be met, including WiFi security and device encryption.

